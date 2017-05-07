ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five

ABC’s ‘Scandal’ – Season Five

Photo by ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five

Kerry Washington Played A Real Life Mistress?

Sounds Like A Scandal...

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Rick Ross and Mr. Brainwash 'Rather You Than Me' Album Listening Experience

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Looks like the role on Scandal may not have been for play play when it comes to actress Kerry Washington and comedian Chris Rock. After announcing that he cheated on his wife with a “celebrity” many wanted to know who!

Looks like at least one of the names of been “revealed”.

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five

Source: Bob D’Amico / Getty

How ironic is it that Kerry Washington played along side Rock in ‘I Think I Love My Wife’ Was this telling what was really happening in Chris Rock’s marriage?

Sources say….

“He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area… They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.” – TJB

Who knows what the real story is here. Regardless, all sounds messy.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

