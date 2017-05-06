Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Big Sean Ft. Jeremih – “Light” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 11 mins ago
Leave a comment

Big Sean speaks to the “Light” in so many ways on so many levels. Sean Don takes a moment to be transparent and put his emotions out for the world to see. Sean calls on Jeremih to shine light on some of the issues of the world such as police brutality, gun violence,insane robbies going on in the world. Watch The “Light” video below.

 

 

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

15 photos Launch gallery

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Big Sean Ft. Jeremih – “Light” (Video)

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

   

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

Big Sean , HIP-HOP , jeremih , light , rap , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Show , VIDEO , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , Wiz Nation Dot Com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Did Lil Cease Confirm Funk Flex’s Tupac Shooting Theory?
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Girl, Bye: Miley Cyrus Is Done With Hip-Hop
 1 day ago
05.05.17
Dear White People Who Are Asking For A…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Kim Kardashian West To Executive Produce ‘Glam Masters’…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Kodak Black Is Finally Sentenced After Violating House Arrest
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Terry Crews Gets Heat For Transgender and Transracial Comparison
 2 days ago
05.05.17
You Won’t Believe What Chief Keef Has To…
 2 days ago
05.05.17
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joseline Hernandez Accuses Kim Kardashian And Kylie…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Drake Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A…
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 2 days ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny
 3 days ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joe Budden Slams Lil Yachty As A…
 3 days ago
05.03.17
Photos