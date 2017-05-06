SharifDKingShow Big Sean Ft. Jeremih – “Light” (Video)

Big Sean speaks to the “Light” in so many ways on so many levels. Sean Don takes a moment to be transparent and put his emotions out for the world to see. Sean calls on Jeremih to shine light on some of the issues of the world such as police brutality, gun violence,insane robbies going on in the world. Watch The “Light” video below.
Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever
15 photos Launch gallery
Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever
1. Jay ZSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Beyonce2 of 15
3. Dr. DreSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. DiddySource:Getty 4 of 15
5. BirdmanSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Kanye WestSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. EminemSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. RihannaSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Justin BieberSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. DrakeSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. J ColeSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Macklemore & Ryan LewisSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Lil WayneSource:Getty 15 of 15
