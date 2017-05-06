SharifDKingShow Big Sean Ft. Jeremih – “Light” (Video)

Big Sean speaks to the “Light” in so many ways on so many levels. Sean Don takes a moment to be transparent and put his emotions out for the world to see. Sean calls on Jeremih to shine light on some of the issues of the world such as police brutality, gun violence,insane robbies going on in the world. Watch The “Light” video below.

