How The Injustice In Flint Has Reached Another Level [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Flint, Michigan is going on year four of battling its poisoned water source and a government that refuses to take responsibility for it. Nevertheless, families have been living in the middle of such madness and going about their lives around their water problem as the government sluggishly deals with resolving the issue.

As if this neglect and lack of urgency isn’t enough, now Flint residents are in danger of being evicted because of unpaid water bills. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos