TLC: Album Release Date!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
The clock is ticking down to TLC’s big comeback.

The ’90s R&B group asked fans to crowdfund a new project a couple years back, raising $430,000. Things got shaky at times as backers demanded updates on the status of the album, with some worrying it was just a scam.

Now we know the album T-Boz and Chili have been working on will be out next month. The self-titled project will feature 12 songs and is due on June 30th. The only advertised guest appearance is from Snoop Dogg.

Fans who pre-order TLC on iTunes will receive the song “Haters” as a bonus — a track previously released as a Japan exclusive.

fasho Thoughts:

  • Better late than never.
  • You can’t rush greatness.
  • Two years is plenty of time to make an album.
  • Quality control is a lost art.
  • It’ll be interesting to hear how the group dynamic changes without Left Eye.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

