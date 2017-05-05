Fasho Celebrity News
JAY Z: Lone Star Headliner!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Is Jay Z late — or just in time?

Hov was just announced as an addition to the Austin City Limits festival. He’ll join previously announced headliners Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers. The stacked bill also includes Solange, The xx, Ice Cube, Run the Jewels, D.R.A.M., Danny Brown and more.

The ACL Festival takes place October 6th through 8th and 13th through 15th in Austin, Texas. For tickets and details, check the official festival website.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He’ll also headline Made in America with J. Cole.
  • This lines up with the rumors we’ve been hearing about a new Jay Z album this summer.
  • Hopefully Jay and Solange don’t wind up riding any elevators together.
  • There are so many great fests and concerts this year — which one are you looking forward to the most?
  • After Fyre Festival, literally any music festival where you don’t get stranded on an island sounds pretty good.
