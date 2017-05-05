JAY Z: Lone Star Headliner!!!

Is Jay Z late — or just in time?
Hov was just announced as an addition to the Austin City Limits festival. He’ll join previously announced headliners Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers. The stacked bill also includes Solange, The xx, Ice Cube, Run the Jewels, D.R.A.M., Danny Brown and more.
The ACL Festival takes place October 6th through 8th and 13th through 15th in Austin, Texas. For tickets and details, check the official festival website.
Fasho Thoughts:
- He’ll also headline Made in America with J. Cole.
- This lines up with the rumors we’ve been hearing about a new Jay Z album this summer.
- Hopefully Jay and Solange don’t wind up riding any elevators together.
- There are so many great fests and concerts this year — which one are you looking forward to the most?
- After Fyre Festival, literally any music festival where you don’t get stranded on an island sounds pretty good.
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
23 photos Launch gallery
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
1. Chance The Rapper #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Jay Z brought out everybody to Cleveland for #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 2 of 23
3. 14705146_192006911253355_2036031991152902144_n.jpg?ig_cache_key=MTM3NjU3MjEwODU5NDc4MzkyNQSource:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Beyoncé reppin women #GetOutTheVoteSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Jay and Bey in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 5 of 23
6. @beyonce going off in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. 🎥 via @aleajoSource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. Jayz, Big Sean, Beyoncé, J.Cole & Chance the rapper Amazing show #Theland 🔥🔥🔥#history #GoVote On Tuesday #z1079Source:Instagram 8 of 23
9. 147834871425149 of 23
10. 1478348724082710 of 23
11. 62118306411 of 23
12. 1478348720238412 of 23
13. 1478348746608113 of 23
14. 62118265414 of 23
15. 1478348750419515 of 23
16. 1478348811934916 of 23
17. 147834884618617 of 23
18. 1478348831361318 of 23
19. 1478348879544219 of 23
20. 1478348889582720 of 23
21. 62117448821 of 23
22. 1478348933580322 of 23
23. 1478316311486123 of 23
comments – Add Yours