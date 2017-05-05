JAY Z: Lone Star Headliner!!!

Is Jay Z late — or just in time?

Hov was just announced as an addition to the Austin City Limits festival. He’ll join previously announced headliners Chance the Rapper, Gorillaz, The Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers. The stacked bill also includes Solange, The xx, Ice Cube, Run the Jewels, D.R.A.M., Danny Brown and more.

The ACL Festival takes place October 6th through 8th and 13th through 15th in Austin, Texas. For tickets and details, check the official festival website.

