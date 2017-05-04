Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow YG Ft. DJ Mustard – ” Pop it,Shake It” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

YG takes twerking to new levels with his new video. YG’s latest single pushes the Bompton Rapper into a new space, giving the ladies something to “Pop It, Shake It” to no matter what the scenery is. YG & DJ Mustard collectively paint the picture of what a festival twerk place looks like. You can find YG’s “Pop it, Shake it” track on his forth coming album “Just re’d Up 3 : Know Your Worth”  which is also executive produced by DJ Mustard. Watch the carnival enthused video captured by Director X.

 

 

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

15 photos Launch gallery

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow YG Ft. DJ Mustard – ” Pop it,Shake It” (Video)

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

   

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

101.1 The Wiz , 400 , Director X , DJ Mustard , Just Re'd Up 3: Know Your Worth , rap , rob , VIDEO , wiz loud , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy , YG

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Star Wars Quiz Graphic
Trending
Who Said It? Star Wars Quiz Edition! Test…
 9 hours ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joseline Hernandez Accuses Kim Kardashian And Kylie…
 10 hours ago
05.04.17
Drake Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A…
 12 hours ago
05.04.17
Chris Rock Gets Candid About His Divorce And Infidelity
 12 hours ago
05.04.17
Phaedra Parks Responds To ‘RHOA’ Reunion Backlash
 23 hours ago
05.04.17
Mel B Files A Restraining Order Against Ex-Nanny
 1 day ago
05.04.17
Watch: Joe Budden Slams Lil Yachty As A…
 1 day ago
05.03.17
11 Back-Breaking Vogue Clips That Will Make Your…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Damage Control: Travis Scott Releases A Statement After…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Baltimore Orioles Star Adam Jones Subjected To Racial…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Comedian Aries Spears Taking Legal Action Against The…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Jay Z Hit With A Lawsuit For Using…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Beyoncé Stans Prepare To Pay Big Bucks For…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits…
 2 days ago
05.02.17
Photos