SharifDKingShow YG Ft. DJ Mustard – ” Pop it,Shake It” (Video)

YG takes twerking to new levels with his new video. YG’s latest single pushes the Bompton Rapper into a new space, giving the ladies something to “Pop It, Shake It” to no matter what the scenery is. YG & DJ Mustard collectively paint the picture of what a festival twerk place looks like. You can find YG’s “Pop it, Shake it” track on his forth coming album “Just re’d Up 3 : Know Your Worth” which is also executive produced by DJ Mustard. Watch the carnival enthused video captured by Director X.
Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever
15 photos Launch gallery
Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever
1. Jay ZSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Beyonce2 of 15
3. Dr. DreSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. DiddySource:Getty 4 of 15
5. BirdmanSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Kanye WestSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. EminemSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. RihannaSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Justin BieberSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. DrakeSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. J ColeSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. Macklemore & Ryan LewisSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Lil WayneSource:Getty 15 of 15
