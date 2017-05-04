SharifDKingShow YG Ft. DJ Mustard – ” Pop it,Shake It” (Video)

YG takes twerking to new levels with his new video. YG’s latest single pushes the Bompton Rapper into a new space, giving the ladies something to “Pop It, Shake It” to no matter what the scenery is. YG & DJ Mustard collectively paint the picture of what a festival twerk place looks like. You can find YG’s “Pop it, Shake it” track on his forth coming album “Just re’d Up 3 : Know Your Worth” which is also executive produced by DJ Mustard. Watch the carnival enthused video captured by Director X.

