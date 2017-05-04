SharifDKingShow Kid Ink Ft Ty Dolla Sign – ” F With U” (Video)

Kid Ink and Ty Dolls Sign link up for the buzzing single “F U’ which stem’s from Kid Ink’s forth coming project “7 Series.” Kid Ink kicks in his latest of videos alongside Ty Dolla Sign as the superstars that they are poolside amongst some gorgeous woman. Watch The Good Life between Kid Ink & Ty Dolla Sign unravel in front of yours eyes below.
On-Stage Coachella 2017: Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, & More!
comments – Add Yours