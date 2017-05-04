Amber Rose Explains Why She Thinks Men Can’t Keep Her [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Amber Rose talks about the last thing she saw in her DMs that made her smile, rather than creep her out. She also explained why a 25 year old man is too young for her, and what she means when she says that the last guy she dated couldn’t “keep” her. Amber also explains what a guy has to come to the table with in order to be truly compatible with her.
Plus, Amber Rose explains why she doesn’t get “nominated” or noticed by publications like People Magazine, or anything other than the streets. She also talks about why she’s probably not going to give up her signature blonde buzz cut any time soon. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
