Today Is Star Wars Day… May The Fourth Be With You!

Star Wars nerds, unite! It’s May 4th, so … May the fourth be with you.
To celebrate, here’s a rundown of all the Star Wars movies – from worst to best – according to Coed.com.
7. Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
6. Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
5. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
4. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
3. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
2. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
1. Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Fasho Thoughts:
- Of course, the latest film Rogue One is not included because it’s not an official “episode.”
- Putting Return of the Jedi ahead of the original Star Wars is a travesty. Return of the Jedi featured Ewoks – waddling teddy bears – defeating storm troopers. That’s messed up.
- It’s also messed up that the whole movie focused on blowing up the Death Star. Again. Just like in the original. They really couldn’t come up with something better than another Death Star?
- The list does have one thing right. The last three movies before The Force Awakens were a mess. Jar Jar Binks? Yikes. Did anyone watch those movies more than once? They’re lucky the fans didn’t abandon the franchise altogether.
