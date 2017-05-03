Funkmaster Flex Claims Tupac Accidentally Shot Himself At Quad Studios Circa 1994

Via | HipHopDX

In all of his animated glory, Funkmaster Flex took to Instagram Live to discuss the night of November 30, 1994 when Tupac Shakur was shot in the leg at New York City’s Quad Studios. Flex, who was apparently in the building at the time of the shooting, says the late rapper did it to himself on accident.

“You ‘Pac fans always talking that talk,” Flex said. “Cheddar Bob. Came in there, popped himself in the leg. Popped himself first. That’s what happened.

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

