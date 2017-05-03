Did Obama Propose To Another Woman Before Michelle???

Imagine a world where Michelle Obama had never become first lady.

No, we don’t mean if John McCain had won the 2008 election. According to a new book, Barack Obama proposed marriage to another woman before he met Michelle. In his book The Making of Barack Obama, David Barrow says that he actually popped the question to Sheila Miyoshi Jager twice — and got rejected twice — before falling for Michelle.

Garrow also claims that Obama believed even when he was in law school that he’d be President someday.

Jager is now a professor of East Asian Studies at Oberlin College. (TMZ)

