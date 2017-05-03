The Game Co-Signed Kendrick Lamar’s Album In A Major Way!!!

The Game has co-signed Kendrick Lamar’s latest album in a major way.

Game wrote an Instagram post on Wednesday dedicated to “whoever the [hell] is concerned” singing the praises of Damn. He says the album is “dope as [hell]” and that he’s proud of what K-Dot accomplished across the album’s 14 tracks. He says any true hip-hop fan should have the album memorized by now. And in case you doubted his sincerity, he says, “That’s on Compton, Bompton, [his] hood and [his] kids.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Game also managed to get a plug in for his new album, Westside Story . He says Kendrick has him extra motivated.

Hashtags attached to the post include #PacWouldBeProud, #CaliforniaLove and #WaitTillIGetOffHouseArrest.

Damn is the number-one album in the country two weeks in a row. He also scored two of the four biggest sales weeks of the year.

