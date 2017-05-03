The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The One Promise Donald Trump Is Working Hard On Keeping [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Donald Trump has been having a lot of trouble keeping the tons of promises he made during his campaign for president. In his first 100 days in office, he has accomplished next to nothing. But there is one promise he made that he seems to determined to keep; dismantling any and all remnants of president Barack Obama‘s time in office.

This week, the Trump administration announced the immediate end to one of Michelle & Barack Obama’s programs aimed at helping girls. There is literally no productive reason for ending such a program. In fact, the only reason for it at all is pettiness. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

