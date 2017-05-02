2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Dj Khaled Is Hitting The Big Screen!

In the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming film!

Written By: justash

Posted 1 hour ago
Another one, another one, another one, and then another one. #Blessed

I feel like that’s all thats being said in Khaled’s household. I mean, why not! Khaled took this picture this past weekend.

DJ Khaled looks set to be the latest big name to join Marvel’s universe. As FACT reports, Khaled shared footage of himself on the New York set of Spider-Man: Homecoming this past weekend, while a picture of him with Marvel’s Stan Lee and actor Tom Holland also surfaced online. Holland will play the web-slinger when the new reboot hits cinemas on July 7.

It is unclear at present what Khaled’s role in the movie will entail. Back in 2015, a leaked email saw a Sony executive pitch ways to make Spider-Man appeal to Millenials to then-CEO Amy Pascal. The email from Nick Shore mentioned both Snapchat, a key part of Khaled’s brand, and also a “killer DJ” to soundtrack Spidey’s moves.” – The Fader 

