Dj Khaled Is Hitting The Big Screen!

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty
Another one, another one, another one, and then another one. #Blessed
I feel like that’s all thats being said in Khaled’s household. I mean, why not! Khaled took this picture this past weekend.
“
DJ Khaled looks set to be the latest big name to join Marvel’s universe. As FACT reports, Khaled shared footage of himself on the New York set of Spider-Man: Homecoming this past weekend, while a picture of him with Marvel’s Stan Lee and actor Tom Holland also surfaced online. Holland will play the web-slinger when the new reboot hits cinemas on July 7.
It is unclear at present what Khaled’s role in the movie will entail. Back in 2015,
a leaked email saw a Sony executive pitch ways to make Spider-Man appeal to Millenials to then-CEO Amy Pascal. The email from Nick Shore mentioned both Snapchat, a key part of Khaled’s brand, and also a “killer DJ” to soundtrack Spidey’s moves.” – The Fader
Source: Radio One / Radio One
