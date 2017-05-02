Another AirPort Fight [VIDEO]

Another day, another shocking video taken on board a commercial flight.

A Japanese ANA flight from Tokyo to Los Angeles was preparing to leave the gate when two passengers began throwing punches at each other. Passengers watched in horror and a baby can be heard screaming as flight attendants tried to break up the melee. The combatant in the red Hawaiian shirt was said to be drunk when he started fighting with the other passenger. He was eventually led off the plane and arrested for assault. The flight eventually departed almost two hours late. (The Sun)

Fasho Thoughts:

It seems we can’t go a day without seeing some type of drama on board an airplane.

This incident was reportedly alcohol fueled. Should airlines and airports stop selling alcohol?

The airline industry needs to make some major changes. It is taking a huge hit from all of these videos that keep surfacing.