Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Nick Cannon’s Friend Killed In The San Diego Shooting!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his childhood friend who was shot and killed on Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a pool party in San Diego.

Monique Clark died after being shot by 49-year-old Peter Selis. Cannon shared an old picture of himself and Clark as kids on Instagram and wrote, “My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel.” He added that Clark was a mother of three.

Six other people were wounded in the attack and are expected to survive. Selis was shot and killed by police. (People)

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Nick Cannon’s Friend Killed In The San Diego Shooting!!!

15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)

Diego , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , friend , In , killed , Nick Cannons , San , shooting , The

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending
Met Gala 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
 16 hours ago
05.01.17
NEW VIDEO: NICKI MINAJ – ‘REGRET IN YOUR TEARS’
 23 hours ago
05.01.17
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 3 days ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 5 days ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 5 days ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 6 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 7 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 week ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Photos