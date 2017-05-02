Nick Cannon’s Friend Killed In The San Diego Shooting!!!

Nick Cannon is mourning the loss of his childhood friend who was shot and killed on Sunday when a gunman opened fire at a pool party in San Diego.

Monique Clark died after being shot by 49-year-old Peter Selis. Cannon shared an old picture of himself and Clark as kids on Instagram and wrote, “My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark. Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel.” He added that Clark was a mother of three.

Six other people were wounded in the attack and are expected to survive. Selis was shot and killed by police. (People)