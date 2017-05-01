‘Baby Boy’ Sequel Is In The Works

Gear up to see these two reunited very soon.

Looks like Tyrese caught ‘Baby Boy’ on BET. If I don’t see anything on BET, I know I’ll see that lol. Well while Tyrese was watching and reminiscing he shared some news with us.

Sequel to Baby Boy coming soon….. #BabyBoyComingOfAge shout to @johnsingleton A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

This shall be interesting to see after 16 years.

What kind of man does Jodie become?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: