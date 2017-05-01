2005 Park City - Hustle and Flow Party

2005 Park City – Hustle and Flow Party

Photo by 2005 Park City - Hustle and Flow Party

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

‘Baby Boy’ Sequel Is In The Works

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
2005 Park City - Hustle and Flow Party

Source: Chris Weeks / Getty

Gear up to see these two reunited very soon.

Looks like Tyrese caught ‘Baby Boy’ on BET. If I don’t see anything on BET, I know I’ll see that lol. Well while Tyrese was watching and reminiscing he shared some news with us.

Sequel to Baby Boy coming soon….. #BabyBoyComingOfAge shout to @johnsingleton

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

This shall be interesting to see after 16 years.

What kind of man does Jodie become?

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

ashmac , Baby Boy , Just Ash , midday mayhem with just ash , sequel , This Just In , tyros

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading ‘Baby Boy’ Sequel Is In The Works

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 2 days ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 4 days ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 4 days ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 5 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 5 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 1 week ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 1 week ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 1 week ago
04.25.17
Photos