APRIL THE GIRAFFE: And the Baby’s Name Is???

America’s most famous baby giraffe finally has a name.

The newborn calf, which was born more than a week ago as thousands watched on a live stream, has been given the name Tajiri. Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, where Tajiri lives with his Internet-famous mother April, announced the name today (Monday) on Good Morning America. The park held a contest allowing fans to vote and the top suggestion was “Allysa’s choice,” referring to Allysa Swilley who is the giraffe keeper at the park. She chose to name the calf Tajiri, which is a Swahili word that means “hope.” (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Tajiri is a good name. Not as good as Giraffey McGiraffeface, but still good.

Tajiri is actually April’s fourth calf.

The live stream of April’s pregnancy had more than 232 million views.

