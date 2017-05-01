MADE IN AMERICA: Jay Z & J. Cole Headlining

Jay Z’s Made in America festival will be back for 2017.
The Philadelphia music festival features The Chainsmokers, J. Cole and Jay Z himself at top of the bill. Other acts performing on Benjamin Franklin Parkway include Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, 21 Savage, Pusha T and DJ Mustard.
It all goes down Labor Day weekend — that’s September 2nd and 3rd. Ticket pre-sale starts this afternoon (Monday).
Fasho Thoughts:
- The Welcome America concert goes down in Philly on Fourth of July Weekend and features Mary J. Blige.
- After the disaster with Fyre Festival this past weekend, every other fest looks a lot better in comparison — especially those that have been running successfully for several years.
- Does Jay headlining mean something more, like new music on the way? Or is he just filling a spot and helping sell tickets?
- Maybe he’ll bring the whole family on stage to soak in the love.
- Let’s just hope Jay and Solange don’t have to take any elevator rides together.
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
23 photos Launch gallery
Jay Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, Chance The Rapper and Beyonce All Unite on Stage In Cleveland for #GOTV [Video]
1. Chance The Rapper #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Jay Z brought out everybody to Cleveland for #GetOutTheVote via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 2 of 23
3. 14705146_192006911253355_2036031991152902144_n.jpg?ig_cache_key=MTM3NjU3MjEwODU5NDc4MzkyNQSource:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Beyoncé reppin women #GetOutTheVoteSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Jay and Bey in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 5 of 23
6. @beyonce going off in Cleveland via 🎥 @aleajoSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. 🎥 via @aleajoSource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. Jayz, Big Sean, Beyoncé, J.Cole & Chance the rapper Amazing show #Theland 🔥🔥🔥#history #GoVote On Tuesday #z1079Source:Instagram 8 of 23
9. 147834871425149 of 23
10. 1478348724082710 of 23
11. 62118306411 of 23
12. 1478348720238412 of 23
13. 1478348746608113 of 23
14. 62118265414 of 23
15. 1478348750419515 of 23
16. 1478348811934916 of 23
17. 147834884618617 of 23
18. 1478348831361318 of 23
19. 1478348879544219 of 23
20. 1478348889582720 of 23
21. 62117448821 of 23
22. 1478348933580322 of 23
23. 1478316311486123 of 23
comments – Add Yours