MADE IN AMERICA: Jay Z & J. Cole Headlining

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 52 mins ago
Jay Z’s Made in America festival will be back for 2017.

The Philadelphia music festival features The Chainsmokers, J. Cole and Jay Z himself at top of the bill. Other acts performing on Benjamin Franklin Parkway include Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, 21 Savage, Pusha T and DJ Mustard.

It all goes down Labor Day weekend — that’s September 2nd and 3rd. Ticket pre-sale starts this afternoon (Monday).

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The Welcome America concert goes down in Philly on Fourth of July Weekend and features Mary J. Blige.
  • After the disaster with Fyre Festival this past weekend, every other fest looks a lot better in comparison — especially those that have been running successfully for several years.
  • Does Jay headlining mean something more, like new music on the way? Or is he just filling a spot and helping sell tickets?
  • Maybe he’ll bring the whole family on stage to soak in the love.
  • Let’s just hope Jay and Solange don’t have to take any elevator rides together.
Photos