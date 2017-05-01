MADE IN AMERICA: Jay Z & J. Cole Headlining

Jay Z’s Made in America festival will be back for 2017.

The Philadelphia music festival features The Chainsmokers, J. Cole and Jay Z himself at top of the bill. Other acts performing on Benjamin Franklin Parkway include Migos, Solange, Run the Jewels, 21 Savage, Pusha T and DJ Mustard.

It all goes down Labor Day weekend — that’s September 2nd and 3rd. Ticket pre-sale starts this afternoon (Monday).

