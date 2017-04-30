King, Creators of Candy Crush, Partner with Moschino's Late Night Hosted by Jeremy Scott at Coachella 2017

Katy Perry Wants To Know If You Miss Your Black President

THIS will not end well

Posted 1 hour ago
Hillary Clinton Holds Election Night Event In New York City

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

As of recently, Katy Perry’s name has been coming up. She dropped some new music with Migos that fans were questioning and now this is something I’m sure the world will.

It’s clear Katy has a new look.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

But when fans asked about her “old black hair” this was her response.

Interesting choice of words for a comparison.

