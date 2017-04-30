Katy Perry Wants To Know If You Miss Your Black President

As of recently, Katy Perry’s name has been coming up. She dropped some new music with Migos that fans were questioning and now this is something I’m sure the world will.

It’s clear Katy has a new look.

But when fans asked about her “old black hair” this was her response.

A conscious activist in America, Katy Perry said this. Is she woke or just crazy?

pic.twitter.com/AWfkFhj8sg — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) April 30, 2017

Katy Perry just committed career suicide https://t.co/vdF3bllFxj — austin (@imaustinbye) April 30, 2017

Sometimes when I think that the world is an awful place, I remember that Barack Obama has more Grammys than Katy Perry, and I feel better. — Steph (@stphfrndz) April 30, 2017

Interesting choice of words for a comparison.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: