RHOA: What’s Done In The Dark Comes To Light

This season we seen a lot of craziness with drama around…. really everyone.

Kenya and ex-boyfriend Matt, Cynthia and her divorce (but still wants that old thang back), Kandi and her “sex dungeon,” Sharee and domestice violence, and then you have Frick and Frack. (Phaedra and Porcha)

Judging by what’s to come, I don’t think Frick will be fracking much longer. Phaedra’s lies may finally be exposed.

So yes, the reunion had to be four parts lol. I’ll be tuned in!

