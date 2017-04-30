2013 Bravo New York Upfront

2013 Bravo New York Upfront

Photo by 2013 Bravo New York Upfront

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

RHOA: What’s Done In The Dark Comes To Light

Looks like s**** is getting ready to hit the fan!

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
2013 Bravo New York Upfront

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

This season we seen a lot of craziness with drama around…. really everyone.

Kenya and ex-boyfriend Matt, Cynthia and her divorce (but still wants that old thang back), Kandi and her “sex dungeon,” Sharee and domestice violence, and then you have Frick and Frack. (Phaedra and Porcha)

Judging by what’s to come, I don’t think Frick will be fracking much longer. Phaedra’s lies may finally be exposed.

So yes, the reunion had to be four parts lol. I’ll be tuned in!

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , reunion , RHOA , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading RHOA: What’s Done In The Dark Comes To Light

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 1 day ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 4 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 4 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 5 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 6 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 6 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Photos