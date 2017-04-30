Orange Is The New Black Has Been HACKED!

Looks like we can watch new episodes of OITNB… before the season premiere!

An anonymous hacker not only has episodes of some of your favorite Netflix shows, lets add ABC, Fox, and National Geographic too!

Netflix failed to respond to ransom demands, so in return we can watch a few episodes early.

“…Netflix has set June 9 for the release of season five of “Orange Is the New Black.” It’s possible that the streamer will move up the “OITNB” premiere date now that the bulk of the episodes have leaked.

Reps for Netflix did not respond to a request for comment about the latest development.

According to “thedarkoverlord,” the hacker or hackers also have obtained unreleased shows from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC. The content appears to have been stolen in an attack on post-production studio Larson Studios in late 2016, according to piracy-news site TorrentFreak. “Thedarkoverlord” explained in an online post that they obtained only the first 10 of the 13 episodes of “OITNB” season 5 because the cyberattack was carried out before the final three installments were available.

In a statement Friday, Netflix said: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.” – Variety

Who has the link?

