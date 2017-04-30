FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE

FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE

Photo by FRANCE-ENTERTAINMENT-INTERNET-FILM-TELEVISION-NETFLIX-EUROPE

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Orange Is The New Black Has Been HACKED!

And now we can watch season 5 early!

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
'The Color Purple' Broadway Opening Night - After Party

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Looks like we can watch new episodes of OITNB… before the season premiere!

An anonymous hacker not only has episodes of some of your favorite Netflix shows, lets add ABC, Fox, and National Geographic too!

Netflix failed to respond to ransom demands, so in return we can watch a few episodes early.

“…Netflix has set June 9 for the release of season five of “Orange Is the New Black.” It’s possible that the streamer will move up the “OITNB” premiere date now that the bulk of the episodes have leaked.

Reps for Netflix did not respond to a request for comment about the latest development.

According to “thedarkoverlord,” the hacker or hackers also have obtained unreleased shows from ABC, Fox, National Geographic and IFC. The content appears to have been stolen in an attack on post-production studio Larson Studios in late 2016, according to piracy-news site TorrentFreak. “Thedarkoverlord” explained in an online post that they obtained only the first 10 of the 13 episodes of “OITNB” season 5 because the cyberattack was carried out before the final three installments were available.

In a statement Friday, Netflix said: “We are aware of the situation. A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.” – Variety 

Who has the link?

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

ashmac , hacked , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , netflix , OITNB , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Orange Is The New Black Has Been HACKED!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Barstool Party 2017
Ja Rule’s Luxury Fyre Festival Issa No Go
 1 day ago
04.29.17
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 3 days ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 3 days ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 4 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 4 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 5 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 6 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 6 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 6 days ago
04.25.17
Photos