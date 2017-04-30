The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

New Music From Fat Joe and Remy

Posted 2 hours ago
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Looks like Tidal is up to something with these exclusive video premieres. First Jim Jones with “Bando,” something is on the way with Nicki Minaj, and Remy Ma and Fat Joe drop a video with The Dream.

Got Fat Joe out here singing like he’s PND/Drake lol.

Photos