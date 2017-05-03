Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Sean Paul Ft. Migos – "Body" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 53 mins ago
Sean Paul and Migos come together to create an unforgettable experience. The Dance hall kingpin Sean Paul connects to the pop culture highlighting the dance environment with the Migos collaboration. Sean Paul & Migos bring along lavish woman who show off their  body on a yacht, city to city. Watch the festive dance hall party as their showcases multiple cultures and costumes amongst great people having fun.

 

 

