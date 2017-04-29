Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Lil Uzi Vert -“Do What I Want” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Lil Uzi Vert pops up with his new visual for his popular song “Do What I Want.” Lil Uzi underlines the definition of doing exactly what he wants. Lil Uzi vert has taking stunting to a new level, taking over a Hawaiian splash house, and riding four wheelers with his crew. Check out the rap rockstar lifestyle as he shows out with his team, in his own zone on his on planet. You can find “Do what I want” on his “The Perfect Luv Tape” that dropped in 2016. Enjoy below!

 

 

