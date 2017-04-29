Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow T.I. – “I Believe” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 10 mins ago
T.I. has been in the media for a bunch of different reasons lately. This time, T.I. highlights what he believes in, releasing a video that stems from his 2016 album “US or Else: Letter To The System” touching on a few issues that have occured across the country. Tip takes a stance and amkes a powerful statement in the video below.

 

 

Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.

 

Photos