Rasheeda & Kirk

Rasheeda & Kirk

Photo by Rasheeda & Kirk

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Rasheed Finally Breaks Silence About Her Marriage

The expressions on their faces say it all

Written By: justash

Posted 43 mins ago
Leave a comment
Rasheeda & Kirk

Source: Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty

It’s no secret that Kirk has not only cheated on Rasheeda, but has a baby as well. As the story continues to unfold right in front of our eyes on “Love&Hip Hop ATL” we find out more and more that THIS (at least this story) is real.

As we all wait on Maury to tell us “Kirk! You ARE the father!”

Rasheeda makes it very clear what she will not take part in, if this baby does turn out to be his.

Better believe that.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , marriage , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , rasheeda , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Rasheed Finally Breaks Silence About Her Marriage

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 1 day ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 3 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 4 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 4 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 6 days ago
04.22.17
Photos