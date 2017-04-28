Rasheed Finally Breaks Silence About Her Marriage

It’s no secret that Kirk has not only cheated on Rasheeda, but has a baby as well. As the story continues to unfold right in front of our eyes on “Love&Hip Hop ATL” we find out more and more that THIS (at least this story) is real.

As we all wait on Maury to tell us “Kirk! You ARE the father!”

Rasheeda makes it very clear what she will not take part in, if this baby does turn out to be his.

Better believe that.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: