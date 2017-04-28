Jesse Williams Is Leaving Wife… To Be Single In Hollywood?

Boyyyyyyyyyyy. This better not be true lol. BET NOT BE TRUE.

“Sources told us Drake-Lee — who has worked in real estate and the art world — was his rock and the main breadwinner until Williams scored his big role on “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2009. They’ve been together for 13 years, married in 2012, and have two children. Williams’ rise in Hollywood is to blame for the actor’s change of heart about his marriage, friends believe. “She poured money into this relationship and sacrificed her life for him, and now he wants to go out and be the hot single Hollywood guy. Jesse wants to .?.?. do whatever he thinks will make him a bigger star. He’s drinking his own Kool-Aid and it’s ‘the Jesse show.’ He’s dead f?-?-?king wrong. He did not respect those vows. He wants to be single,” the source said. – TJB

I hope this is just a fake story to give Jesse some extra pub for whatever he’s currently working on. But if this is a real story, you know black women around the world are about to drag him for filth.

