SharifDKingShow DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne – I’m The One (Video)

Dj Khaled links Justin Bieber, Quavo of the ultra rap group Migos, Chance The Rapper, and Wayne for his new single “I’m The One.” Dj Khaled continues to lift the Khaled empire having his son executive produce and shine at the same time. I’m The One is a fun filled song and just in time for the summer. The visual displays DJ Khaled opening the doors of his mansion to have a great time, living and enjoying life. Watch the celebration of life below.
