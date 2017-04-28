Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne – I’m The One (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 6 mins ago
Dj Khaled links Justin Bieber, Quavo of the ultra rap group Migos, Chance The Rapper, and Wayne for his new single “I’m The One.” Dj Khaled continues to lift the Khaled empire having his son executive produce and shine at the same time. I’m The One is a fun filled song and just in time for the summer. The visual displays DJ Khaled opening the doors of his mansion to have a great time, living and enjoying life. Watch the celebration of life below.

 

 

In this day and age when police brutality, sexism and racism are at an all time high, it’s pretty imperative that oppressed peoples stay aware of the conflict surrounding them in order to make a change. The turmoil in America has even forced privileged Hollywood stars to speak out against the blatant injustices going on today. Check out these nine A-lister who you probably didn’t know were awakened from society’s deep sleep. #StayWoke

 

