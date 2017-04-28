NFL Draft Garrett Goes First To Cleveland!

There was talk that the Cleveland Browns would use their number-one draft pick to nab UNC quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, but in the end they went with Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as their number-one pick in the 2017 NFL draft on Thursday night.

With Trubisky still on the table, the Chicago Bears grabbed the North Carolina QB as the second pick, after getting those honors in the trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

That left the Niners to take Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas as the third pick.

Rounding out the top five picks, the Jacksonville Jaguars took LSU running back Leonard Fournette as the fourth choice, while the Tennessee Titans picked up the fifth pick from the Los Angeles Rams and chose wide receiver Corey Davis from Western Michigan. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Last time Cleveland had a number-one pick they took quarterback Johnny Manziel . We all know how that turned out.

. We all know how that turned out. It may seem strange to draft a defensive player first, but the best offensive can be a strong defense.

How’d your team do?