Gary’s Tea: Why T.I. Shouldn’t Keep Tiny From The Xscape Reunion Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Big things are on the horizon for Tiny, who is in the midst of preparations for the Xscape reunion tour, along with some other reunion-related endeavors. Apparently, her soon-to-be-ex hubby T.I. has issues with the idea of Tiny getting back out on the road for the tour.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

But, as Gary With Da Tea explains, T.I. should not be getting in Tiny’s way. Check out this exclusive video to hear Gary explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Kandi Buruss Speaks On Tiny’s Beef With Bernice Burgos [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tiny Discusses Backlash After Naming Daughter Heiress Harris [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]