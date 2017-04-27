The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why T.I. Shouldn’t Keep Tiny From The Xscape Reunion Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Big things are on the horizon for Tiny, who is in the midst of preparations for the Xscape reunion tour, along with some other reunion-related endeavors. Apparently, her soon-to-be-ex hubby T.I. has issues with the idea of Tiny getting back out on the road for the tour.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But, as Gary With Da Tea explains, T.I. should not be getting in Tiny’s way. Check out this exclusive video to hear Gary explain more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Kandi Buruss Speaks On Tiny’s Beef With Bernice Burgos [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Tiny & T.I. Should Stay Together [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tiny Discusses Backlash After Naming Daughter Heiress Harris [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tiny Through The Years

28 photos Launch gallery

Tiny Through The Years

Continue reading Tiny Through The Years

Tiny Through The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Nick Gordon And His New Girlfriend Flaunt Their…
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Ava DuVernay Teases Involvement In Rihanna + Lupita…
 1 day ago
04.28.17
Caitlyn Jenner Says She Knew O.J. Simpson Did “It”
 1 day ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 2 days ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 4 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 4 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 4 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 6 days ago
04.22.17
Photos