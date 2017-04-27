Uncategorized
“RHOA” Among 18 Shows Renewed by Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 9

Bravo announced renewals for 18 of their shows on Thursday, including “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Don’t Be Tardy” and “Married to Medicine.” But no word yet on “Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Also joining the previously announced renewals of scripted series “Imposters” and “Odd Mom Out” as well as unscripted shows “Top Chef” and “Million Dollar Listing New York,” the network confirmed new season orders for: “The Real Housewives of Orange County;” “Shahs of Sunset;” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey;” “Flipping Out;” “Married to Medicine;” “Below Deck;” “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles;” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta;” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills;” “The Real Housewives of Dallas;” “Inside the Actor’s Studio;” “Summer House;” and “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Real Housewives of Potomac” and “Real Housewives of New York” just started airing their current seasons earlier this month, so a decision has yet to be made on their renewals, according to Variety.

“A continued investment in more content allows us to give marketing partners even more environments to place their brand messaging,” said Laura Molen, executive vice president of the lifestyle and hispanic advertising sales group for NBCUniversal. “We know that the Bravo audience is one of the most engaged, passionate groups out there and we’re excited to work with clients to create authentic opportunities on their behalf.”

In 2016, Bravo was the fastest growing digital platform among the top 25 ad-supported cable entertainment networks in unique visitors for adults 18-49 and maintains the number one ranking for the most engaged, educated and affluent viewers in that demo.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Bravo and Getty Images

Photos