McDonald's Replacing Hi-C Orange with a New Sprite Flavor

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 1 day ago
McDonald's All Day Breakfast promotion boosts sales

Source: Richard Levine / Getty


UPDATE: One of the personalities on WENZ Z107.9-FM in Cleveland – DJ KNyce – has created a petition to convince McDonald’s to continue serving the Orange Hi-C drink.  Click here!!

Say goodbye to Hi-C Orange at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain will begin phasing out the beverage on May 1, according to a memo posted this week on Reddit. A representative for McDonald’s told Eat This, Not That that all locations will stop carrying the drink after July.

According to the memo, the chain is introducing a new “proprietary” beverage called Sprite TropicBerry that will be served exclusively at McDonald’s locations. It’s part of the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola.

McDonald’s website touts Hi-C Orange Lavaburst as “packed with crisp citrus flavor,” but customers won’t be able to enjoy it for much longer. You may still have time to order the drink because McDonald’s locations are advised to keep selling it until their current supply is gone

 

