#SharifDKingShow Casanova – Stick & Move (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 19 mins ago
Casanova has been making his rounds these days with his big single “Don’t Run” becoming a popular anthem to the streets both nationally and internationally. Casanova has received so much love being apart of Chris Brown’s The Party Tour, and building momentum has the days go on. Casanova was recently added to some major concerts and festivals to look out for. The thing i like most about Casanova is the fact that he doesnt seem comfortable in the least bit. Casanova is adjusting nicely to the hype and seems to be hungry despite his recent success. He knows that with all the glits and the glam he has to be ready to “Stick & Move.” Watch the video below.

 

 

Photos