Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

The Simpsons Spoof Trump’s First 100 Days [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

As President Donald Trump marks his first 100 days in office, The Simpsons are offering a close look at all of his accomplishments so far in this preview of Sunday’s upcoming episode.

 

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

11 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Continue reading The Simpsons Spoof Trump’s First 100 Days [VIDEO]

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.

$100 , Days , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , First , spoof , The Simpsons , Trumps

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 3 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 6 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 6 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 6 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 7 days ago
04.20.17
Photos