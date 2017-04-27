KIM KARDASHIAN: No Longer Materialistic After Robbery!!!

Kim Kardashian says last October’s robbery in Paris has changed her and she is no longer materialistic.

In an interview taped Wednesday for Ellen, her first TV appearance since the terrifying ordeal, Kim says she is a changed woman and she no longer cares about material things like jewelry. Kim, who wasn’t wearing even one ounce of bling on the Ellen show, says “I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying but I know it was meant to happen. I feel like I’m such a different person.” She added, “I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

17 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery. Kim believes that having to go through the ordeal has made her a better mother to her kids North and Saint. She says, “I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things. I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.” (Daily Mail)

