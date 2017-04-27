Young Thug

Young Thug

Photo by Young Thug

JustAsh
Thugga Thugga Says He’s Dropping A “Singing” Album

This shall be interesting

Written By: justash

Posted 33 mins ago
Young Thug

Source: 300

We can expect new music this week from Young Thug. He announced on Twitter that he will be releasing a “singing” album. Not too sure what that means, but Drake will be a part of it.

Oh! and you’ll never guess what the title of it is called. “Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls”

Does Cover Girl get some type of royalties or nah?

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

