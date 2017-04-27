Thugga Thugga Says He’s Dropping A “Singing” Album

We can expect new music this week from Young Thug. He announced on Twitter that he will be releasing a “singing” album. Not too sure what that means, but Drake will be a part of it.

Oh! and you’ll never guess what the title of it is called. “Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls”

Singing album this week… — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

E.B.B.T.G — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

EASY

BREEZY

BEAUTIFUL

THUGGER

GIRLS…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

@Drake will be EP'n my singing album.. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

Does Cover Girl get some type of royalties or nah?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: