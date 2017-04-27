Kodak Black Found Guilty

Looks like Kodak may be heading back to prison. Today he was found guilty on five counts of violating his house arrest. smh.

There may have been something to celebrate. At least one thing!

“There was some good news — the 19-year-old rapper was found not guilty of a battery. He was accused of hitting a bartender in the strip joint. Still, being in the club was bad enough.

Kodak will be sentenced next month, and prosecutors are pushing the max, 8 years in prison.” – TMZ

Kodak Black wasn't sentenced today even though he got found guilty of violating his probation. Next hearing on May 4th he could get 6-8 yrs — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) April 26, 2017

Prayers up.

