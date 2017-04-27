Rapper Kodak Black is ordered held without bond on two warrants

Rapper Kodak Black is ordered held without bond on two warrants

Kodak Black Found Guilty

Things aren't looking too good...

Posted 1 hour ago
Source: Sun Sentinel / Getty

Looks like Kodak may be heading back to prison. Today he was found guilty on five counts of violating his house arrest. smh.

There may have been something to celebrate. At least one thing!

“There was some good news — the 19-year-old rapper was found not guilty of a battery. He was accused of hitting a bartender in the strip joint. Still, being in the club was bad enough.

Kodak will be sentenced next month, and prosecutors are pushing the max, 8 years in prison.” – TMZ

Prayers up.

