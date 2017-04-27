JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

New Trailer For “Power” Is Here And Season Premiere Date

The New Season Will Be Here Before You Know It

Written By: justash

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
2016 Summer TCA Tour - Day 6

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

The new season of Power will return next month! Set your alarm clock, DVR, write it down in your planner if needed, for June 25th.

As the date gets a little closer, we get a little closer to finding out what actually will be happening this season.

Watch a new trailer below.

#PowerTV fans, I have your exclusive look at the official Season 4 teaser. Catch the show all day 6/25 on @STARZ.

A post shared by Courtney Kemp (@courtneyakemp) on

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

50 cent , ashmac , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , midday mayhem with just ash , new season , Power , Starz , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading New Trailer For “Power” Is Here And Season Premiere Date

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 15 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 15 hours ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 4 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 5 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 6 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
04.20.17
Photos