New Trailer For “Power” Is Here And Season Premiere Date

The new season of Power will return next month! Set your alarm clock, DVR, write it down in your planner if needed, for June 25th.

As the date gets a little closer, we get a little closer to finding out what actually will be happening this season.

Watch a new trailer below.

#PowerTV fans, I have your exclusive look at the official Season 4 teaser. Catch the show all day 6/25 on @STARZ. A post shared by Courtney Kemp (@courtneyakemp) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: