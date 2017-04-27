Music & Entertainment
#SHARIFDKINGSHOW SONYAE ELISE FT. BOOBY GIBSON – "STONER LOVE" (VIDEO)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Sonyae Elise has been making a bunch of noise. Sonyae was just in time for 4/20 with the release of “Stoner Love.” Sonyae & Bobby unite  for the sake of stoner love, compiled with fun, partying which makes for an adventurous night. Sonyae’s in a world of her own via the “Stoner Love” video below.

 

 

