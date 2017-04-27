SHARIFDKINGSHOW SONYAE ELISE FT. BOOBY GIBSON – “STONER LOVE” (VIDEO)

Sonyae Elise has been making a bunch of noise. Sonyae was just in time for 4/20 with the release of “Stoner Love.” Sonyae & Bobby unite for the sake of stoner love, compiled with fun, partying which makes for an adventurous night. Sonyae’s in a world of her own via the “Stoner Love” video below.
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman In The World’
10 photos Launch gallery
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The Most Beautiful Woman In The World’
1. BeyoncéSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Rihanna2 of 10
3. Lupita Nyong’o3 of 10
4. Kim Kardashian West4 of 10
5. Eva MendezSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Sanaa Lathan6 of 10
7. CiaraSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Viola Davis8 of 10
9. Janelle Monáe9 of 10
10. Teyana Taylor10 of 10
#FOLLOWTHECROWN
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing
Snapchat – SharifDKing
comments – Add Yours