Pharrell Williams Makes History!!!

Pharrell Williams has something else to be “Happy” about — his status as the first man in ad for Chanel handbags.

Pharrell, who’s worked with Chanel for several years, appears in a short film promoting the new Gabrielle bag. He can be seen dancing around in an empty room just before a show, even throwing down a few moves on top of a lighting rig positioned high above the floor.

Creative director Karl Lagerfeld tells Women’s Wear Daily then that in casting Pharrell, he wanted to show the Gabrielle bag “is not very feminine in the sense of being chi-chi… [It] can be worn in many circumstances.”

Fasho Thoughts: