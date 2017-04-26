Fasho Celebrity News
Much More Drama With Mary J Blidge’s Divorce Battle

Mary J. Blige‘s divorce battle just took on a whole new level of drama — with word that her husband was fooling around with a diva she’d discovered.

According to the New York Post, Kendu Isaacs tried to keep his romance with the much-younger Starshell on the DL, but most of the couple’s friends saw through it. One insider says Kendu moved in shortly after Blige signed the 28-year-old to her Matriarch Entertainment. “Everyone knew. Mary was the last to know, but it’s like, how do you not know?”

Blige’s divorce filing claims Isaacs spent more than $400,000 on a girlfriend, but does not mention any names.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Sometimes it’s hard to see the forest for the trees when it comes to love.
  • This is gonna make a damn fine song — or album!
  • Betrayed by your protege — it’s straight out of Shakespeare…or Scandal!
Photos