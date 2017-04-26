Paternity Results: Man Thinks Girlfriend’s Hair-Braiding Skills Lead To Trouble [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This 21-year-old couple met when they were both employed at Little Caesars. Her hair-braiding skills are what brought the two of them together, when she braided his hair once after they had been flirting for a while. They have a baby now, and she braids hair full time. But that makes him a little suspicious, since their relationship started off that way, and now she has her hands in other guys’ hair all day.

Click on part one in the audio player above to find out more, and check out part two below to hear the results!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more ‘Paternity Test Tuesdays’ click here.

