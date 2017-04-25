The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Jesse Williams Leaving His Wife For A White Woman? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Actor Jesse Williams is known for more than just his good looks and role on Grey’s Anatomy. He’s also known for his passionate activism and advocacy for racial equality and Black Lives Matter. He has been married for 5 years, to a woman named Aryn Drake-Lee, and they have two kids together.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But they are ending their 13-year relationship in divorce, apparently, and rumor has it, it’s because Jesse has eyes for someone else. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Jesse Williams Destroys Donald Trump [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jesse Williams Has A Lot To Say About The Petition To Fire Him

RELATED: 

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

10 photos Launch gallery

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Is Jesse Williams Leaving His Wife For A White Woman? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jesse Williams & 9 Other Celebrity Activists Who Inspire Us

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 8 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 9 hours ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 4 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 5 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
04.20.17
Photos