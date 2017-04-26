Lil Durk Interviews With Nella D #411WithNellaD #LilDurk

In a recent interview Lil Durk chopped it up with Nella D about his new mixtape Love Songs for the Streets, friendships with Money Bagg Yo & YFN Lucci, moving out of Chicago and much more. Check out the interview & his latest mixtape below.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
4 photos Launch gallery
Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]
1. MigosSource:Radio One 1 of 4
2. Lil Durk2 of 4
3. T.I.Source:Radio One 3 of 4
4. 2 ChainzSource:Radio One 4 of 4
comments – Add Yours