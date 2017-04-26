411 With Nella D
Lil Durk Interviews With Nella D #411WithNellaD #LilDurk

Written By: Nella D

Posted 4 hours ago
In a recent interview Lil Durk chopped it up with Nella D about his new mixtape Love Songs for the Streets, friendships with Money Bagg Yo & YFN Lucci, moving out of Chicago and much more. Check out the interview & his latest mixtape below.

 

Photos