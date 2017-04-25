Lil Wayne Stops Concert After Almost Getting Hit With Drink

Via |

Though Lil Wayne’s relationship with Cash Money continues to be strained, and it doesn’t seem like fans will be getting Tha Carter V anytime soon, Weezy continues to grind, keeping busy with features, rumored upcoming releases and performances.

This includes a Sunday night concert in Garden City, Idaho where someone attending the show threw a drink on stage, nearly hitting Lil Tunechi. The New Orleans rap legend himself was in the middle of performing “A Milli” when the incident caused him to call his “goon squad” for backup.

Not only did he immediately stop the show, but let the group of concertgoers know of his immense wealth.

Wayne has a lot to be thankful for since recently aligning himself with Roc Nation.

