Bill O’Reilly Is Back In Media!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Bill O’Reilly made his broadcast return last night (Monday), albeit in a recorded podcast instead of on TV.

The recently-ousted Fox News host addressed listeners and fans for the first time since he was fired amid sexual harassment allegations. As for his forced departure from the network, O’Reilly said, “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot because there’s much stuff going on right now. But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out. And when it does — I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised, but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am.”

O’Reilly’s exit opened the door for Tucker Carlson to move into his 8 p.m. slot. He made his debut Monday night just an hour after O’Reilly’s podcast. Carlson opened the show by paying tribute to his predecessor. He said he “marveled at how prepared he was, how tough he was, and how crisply and directly he expressed his views.” He added, “What O’Reilly did was not easy. He set a high bar. I’m going to do my best to meet it. Thanks for sticking with us.”

As for O’Reilly, he plans to record current events podcasts that he hopes will develop into a regular news program. (NY Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • You get the feeling that O’Reilly is fighting back.
  • He hopes his podcasts will develop into a regular news program and he’ll probably end up somewhere on TV.
  • What if the allegations turn out to be unfounded. Should he get his Fox job back?
  • He got a huge payout when Fox booted him. He should just sit on his pile of money and enjoy retirement.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

Photos