Ladies, It’s Shoot Your Shot Season Ask J. Lo!

It’s amazing to see throwback pics like this, and realize your future is closer than expected lol!

Ms. Lopez finally opens up about her relationship with the Ex Yankee baller, A-Rod, and shares that she was the one that approached him.

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” Lopez said in a segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.’” – NYDN

A tip we all can get from this. LADIES! Don’t be shy, we can make the first move too! lol

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: