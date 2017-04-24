JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Ladies, It’s Shoot Your Shot Season Ask J. Lo!

Written By: justash

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony - New York Yankees vs New York Mets - May 21, 2005

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

It’s amazing to see throwback pics like this, and realize your future is closer than expected lol!

Ms. Lopez finally opens up about her relationship with the Ex Yankee baller, A-Rod, and shares that she was the one that approached him.

“It’s very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” Lopez said in a segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” 

“Afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.’” – NYDN

A tip we all can get from this. LADIES! Don’t be shy, we can make the first move too! lol

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

a-rod , ashmac , dating , J.LO , Just Ash , midday mayhem , this just in. just in

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

18 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Ladies, It’s Shoot Your Shot Season Ask J. Lo!

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 3 hours ago
04.24.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Photos