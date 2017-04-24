Why Aries Spears & Zo Williams’ Fight At Corey Holcomb’s Radio Show Was Lame [EXCLUSIVE]

Last week, Aries Spears made headlines when he got himself caught up in a reported scuffle at Corey Holcomb‘s radio show. A debate escalated into a heated arguement between Aries and one of the show’s co-hosts, Zo Williams. When news outlets reported the incident, they said Aries got beat up by Zo.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
But Headkrack gave the video an expert look, and concluded that nobody fought anybody. It was just an overall embarrassing moment for the both of them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Did Aries Spears Get Beat On Corey Holcomb’s Radio Show? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Corey Holcomb’s Tips For Women Having “Side-Babies” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: How Corey Holcomb Changed A Girl’s Life With Red Lobster [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Larenz Tate
Source:Instagram
1 of 25
2. David Banner
Source:Instagram
2 of 25
3. Adrienne Bailon
Source:Instagram
3 of 25
4. Khloe Kardashian
Source:Instagram
4 of 25
5. Tia Mowry Hardrict
Source:Instagram
5 of 25
6. Brandy
Source:Instagram
6 of 25
7. Keke Wyatt
Source:Instagram
7 of 25
8. Ray J
Source:Instagram
8 of 25
9. Eric Benet
Source:Instagram
9 of 25
10. Eva Marcille
Source:Instagram
10 of 25
11. Joseline
Source:Instagram
11 of 25
12. Mimi Faust
Source:Instagram
12 of 25
13. Bill Bellamy
Source:Instagram
13 of 25
14. Kym Whitley
Source:Instagram
14 of 25
15. Marlon Wayans
Source:Instagram
15 of 25
16. Faith Evans
Source:Instagram
16 of 25
17. Eve
Source:Instagram
17 of 25
18. Erica Campbell
Source:Instagram
18 of 25
19. Tyrese
Source:Instagram
19 of 25
20. Tank
Source:Instagram
20 of 25
21. June Ambrose
Source:Instagram
21 of 25
22. Ayesha Curry
Source:Instagram
22 of 25
23. Alicia Keys
Source:Instagram
23 of 25
24. Chris Brown
Source:Instagram
24 of 25
25. Ludacris
Source:Instagram
25 of 25