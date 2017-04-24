The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Aries Spears & Zo Williams’ Fight At Corey Holcomb’s Radio Show Was Lame [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment


Last week, Aries Spears made headlines when he got himself caught up in a reported scuffle at Corey Holcomb‘s radio show. A debate escalated into a heated arguement between Aries and one of the show’s co-hosts, Zo Williams. When news outlets reported the incident, they said Aries got beat up by Zo.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But Headkrack gave the video an expert look, and concluded that nobody fought anybody. It was just an overall embarrassing moment for the both of them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Did Aries Spears Get Beat On Corey Holcomb’s Radio Show? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Corey Holcomb’s Tips For Women Having “Side-Babies” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Corey Holcomb Changed A Girl’s Life With Red Lobster [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)

25 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)

Aries Spears , Corey Holcomb , Hip-Hop Spot , zo williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 3 hours ago
04.24.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Photos