Why Aries Spears & Zo Williams’ Fight At Corey Holcomb’s Radio Show Was Lame [EXCLUSIVE]

Last week, Aries Spears made headlines when he got himself caught up in a reported scuffle at Corey Holcomb‘s radio show. A debate escalated into a heated arguement between Aries and one of the show’s co-hosts, Zo Williams. When news outlets reported the incident, they said Aries got beat up by Zo.

But Headkrack gave the video an expert look, and concluded that nobody fought anybody. It was just an overall embarrassing moment for the both of them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

