What Does Tom Brady’s Absence Trump’s Super Bowl Celebration Mean? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Tom Brady said that he didn’t attend the White House celebration for the 2017 Super Bowl winners, the Patriots, because of family reasons. The rest of the team made headlines earlier this year when they made it known that they, too, intended to skip out on the festivities.

But their reasons were political- a protest against Donald Trump and his administration. Is Tom Brady turning against his buddy Trump, or did he really just have family reasons to deal with? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of the 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

11 photos Launch gallery

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Continue reading Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Donald Trump’s Easter Egg Hunt Was The Laughing Stock Of The Internet

Easter use to be such an exciting White House experience when Barack Obama was in office: good food, good music and celebs from all walks of life. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted their first White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday and things did not go as smoothly as they would like. Besides dragging the president for opening the celebration by telling kids and their families that his agenda is moving forward — see what else the Internet pointed out that went wrong during Trump’s White House Easter Egg Hunt.

celebration , Donald Trump , Jeff Johnson , Patriots , super bowl , Tom Brady , White House

Photos