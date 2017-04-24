What Does Tom Brady’s Absence Trump’s Super Bowl Celebration Mean? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tom Brady said that he didn’t attend the White House celebration for the 2017 Super Bowl winners, the Patriots, because of family reasons. The rest of the team made headlines earlier this year when they made it known that they, too, intended to skip out on the festivities.

But their reasons were political- a protest against Donald Trump and his administration. Is Tom Brady turning against his buddy Trump, or did he really just have family reasons to deal with? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip of the 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

